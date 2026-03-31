Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Declared; Check Pass Percentage, Toppers' Names Here

RBSE Board 12th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 examination results for all three streams-Arts, Science, and Commerce. The results are available on the RBSE's official website as well as on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page. Students can access their scorecards by entering the required credentials.

The overall pass percentages recorded across streams are 97.54 per cent in Arts, 96.23 per cent in Science, and 93.64 per cent in Commerce. A total of 1,46,044 students have secured first division, including 98,636 girls.

This year, around 8.5 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board examinations, of whom approximately 8.2 lakh appeared. The Arts stream saw the highest participation with around 6 lakh students, followed by about 2.3 lakh in Science and over 30,000 in Commerce.

The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic session 2025-26 were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

How to Check RBSE 12th Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for "Senior Secondary Result 2026"

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on "Submit"

Step 5: View your result on the screen

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference

Scrutiny and Supplementary Exams

Following the declaration of the results, students will be able to apply for scrutiny and supplementary examinations. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation within the stipulated time. Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams. The schedule for these examinations is expected to be announced shortly.