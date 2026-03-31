Rajasthan Class 12 Science Topper Deepika Rankawat Aspires To Become IAS Officer

Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 results for the 2025-26 academic session, with students registering strong performances across streams despite a slight dip in the overall pass percentage. Girls have once again outperformed boys in all streams.

Sonu Mehra, Deepika Rankawat, Divya Bhadu, Nikita, and Rishita are among the top scorers in the Science stream, each securing 99.80 per cent marks.

Expressing her happiness, Deepika said she is "thrilled" with her result and credited her consistent efforts for the achievement. Her father runs an e-Mitra centre in Didwana city. She now plans to prepare for the civil services examination and aims to become an IAS officer.

The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.52 per cent, down from 98.43 per cent last year. Boys registered a pass percentage of 97.02 per cent, while girls outperformed them with 98.34 per cent. A total of 1,46,644 boys and 98,636 girls secured first division.

District-wise, Kuchaman-Didwana emerged as the top-performing district in Science with 99.43 per cent, followed by Barmer (99.08 per cent), Jodhpur (98.94 per cent), Sikar (98.85 per cent), and Rajsamand (98.87 per cent). On the lower end, Khairthal-Tijara recorded 89.80 per cent, followed by Sri Ganganagar (90.81 per cent), Alwar (94.56 per cent), Chittorgarh (95.51 per cent), and Jhalawar (95.54 per cent).