Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: Pass Percentage Drops Across All Streams, Commerce Sees Sharpest Fall

RBSE 12th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2026 recorded a dip in pass percentages across all three streams compared to last year. While the overall decline remains modest, the trend indicates a slight drop in student performance in 2026.

In the Arts stream, the pass percentage fell marginally from 97.78 per cent in 2025 to 97.54 per cent this year, reflecting only a slight decline.

The Commerce stream, however, witnessed the sharpest drop among all streams. The pass percentage decreased significantly from 99.07 per cent in 2025 to 93.64 per cent in 2026, marking a decline of over 5 percentage points.

Similarly, the Science stream also saw a minor dip, with the pass percentage coming down from 98.43 per cent last year to 97.52 per cent this year.

Overall, all three streams have recorded a decline in pass percentages, with Commerce being the most affected, followed by Science and Arts.

In the Arts stream, Narpat, Navya Meena, and Naincy Choudhary secured the top position with 99.60 per cent.

Five students, Sonu Mehra, Deepika Rankawat, Divya Bhadu, Nikita, and Rishita, topped the Science stream, each securing 99.80 per cent marks.

This year, around 8.5 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board examinations, of whom approximately 8.2 lakh appeared. The Arts stream saw the highest participation with around 6 lakh students, followed by about 2.3 lakh in Science and over 30,000 in Commerce.

Girls outperformed boys across all streams. In the Science stream, 98.34 per cent of girls passed the exam, compared to 97.02 per cent of boys. In Commerce, girls recorded a pass percentage of 92.82 per cent, compared to boys at 94.04 per cent. In the Arts stream, 98.29 per cent of girls passed, while 96.68 per cent of boys cleared the exam.

The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic session 2025-26 were conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026.