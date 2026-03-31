Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: Three Students Secure First Rank With 99.60% In Arts Stream

RBSE 12th Arts Toppers 2026: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 results were declared today by the Education Minister, with three students in the Arts stream securing 99.60 per cent. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 97.20 per cent.

This year, a total of 8.2 lakh students appeared for the examination across all streams, with the Arts stream recording the highest participation at around six lakh students.

Arts Toppers

In the Arts stream, Narpat, Navya Meena, and Naincy Choudhary secured the top position with 99.60 per cent.

Science Topper Deepika Rankawat Aspires To Become IAS Officer

Sonu Mehra, Deepika Rankawat, Divya Bhadu, Nikita, and Rishita are among the top scorers in the Science stream, each securing 99.80 per cent marks. Expressing her happiness, Deepika said she is "thrilled" with her result and credited her consistent efforts for the achievement. Her father runs an e-Mitra centre in Didwana city. She now plans to prepare for the civil services examination and aims to become an IAS officer.

Top Districts in Science Stream

Didwana-Kuchaman - 99.43%

Barmer - 99.08%

Jodhpur - 98.94%

Rajsamand - 98.87%

Sikar - 98.85%

Khairthal-Tijara - 89.80%

Sri Ganganagar - 90.81%

Alwar - 94.56%

Chittorgarh - 95.51%

Jhalawar - 95.54%

How To Check RBSE Class 12 Result on Official Websites?

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result via NDTV