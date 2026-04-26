Rajasthan Board Announces Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams From May 14, 2026

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has released the supplementary examination date sheet and guidelines for 2026. The exams will be held from May 14 to May 16 in a single morning session, from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

The board guidelines stated that the use of unfair means and electronic devices is strictly prohibited, and students must follow all examination hall rules. Special arrangements have been made for Children with special needs (CwSN) candidates to ensure accessibility during the exams.

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The timetable covers different categories, including secondary, vocational, Praveshika and CwSN candidates. It includes core subjects such as Hindi, English, Science and Mathematics, along with various vocational subjects. The board has instructed students to follow the schedule strictly and said that any changes, if required, will be shared through official online channels.

Admit cards for the supplementary exams will be issued separately. Students have been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for updates related to their examination details.

Class 10 results were declared on March 28, with 10,06,450 students passing the exam and recording a pass percentage of 94.23 per cent. The Class 12 results were also announced on the same day. Students who scored below the minimum qualifying mark of 33 per cent are eligible to appear for the supplementary exams.