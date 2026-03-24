<i>Dhurandhar's</i> SP Chaudhary Aslam Was A Sanjay Dutt Fan, People Called Him 'Baba Cop'

Sanjay Dutt is getting a lot of attention for his role in the Dhurandhar franchise. In the film, he plays Pakistani police officer Chaudhary Aslam, inspired by a real man of the same name. But there is one detail that is catching people's interest. Aslam, in real life, was a fan of Sanjay Dutt, which makes the casting feel fitting. His story is quite interesting, so don't miss.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar takes inspiration from real events and builds a semi-fictional story around terror networks in Karachi's Lyari. SP Chaudhary Aslam, shown in the film, is also among the characters rooted in reality. He was known for leading major crackdowns in the area.

This real-life connection was shared by a former journalist, Anirudhya Mitra, on The Ranveer Show. He revealed that Aslam admired Sanjay Dutt so much that people around him even called him “baba cop,” a nickname linked to the actor's popular image.

Chaudhary Aslam And Sanjay Dutt Connection

Talking about the late police officer, Anirudhya said, “Log bolte has he was a Taliban hunter.. Ek naam tha yaaron ka yaar… ek naam tha baba cop… Baba cop kyun naam tha kyunki woh Sanjay Dutt ke bahut bade fan the Khalnayak dekhne ke baad, which is an irony.”

In the same conversation, Anirudhya also opined that Sanjay Dutt felt like the right choice to play the role. Interestingly, he mentioned that a project based on Aslam's life had already been made in Pakistan earlier.

A Peek Into Chaudhary Aslam's Life

Chaudhary Aslam's real story is as intense as shown in the film. Born in 1963, he joined the Sindh Police in the 1980s as an ASI and went on to serve in multiple regions. In the 2000s, he was appointed to lead the Lyari Task Force, where he handled operations against some of the most active gang networks in Karachi.

He became known for his tough approach and was credited with taking down several major criminals. His work also made him a target. In 2011, he survived a Taliban attack, which only added to his reputation as a high-risk officer. Later, in 2014, he was killed in a bomb blast carried out by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In Dhurandhar, Sanjay Dutt steps into this layered role as part of a larger story around Operation Lyari and intelligence efforts. Ranveer Singh stars as Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who enters Pakistan to take down the terrorists.