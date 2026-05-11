<i>Krishnavataram Part 1</i> Opening Weekend Box Office Report: Hardik Gajjar's Film Earns ₹7.32 Crore

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), directed by Hardik Gajjar, arrived in theatres on May 7. The film witnessed a decent opening weekend at the box office. The devotional drama showed steady growth over its first four days, with collections picking up significantly over the weekend.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film opened with ₹42 lakh on day 1. The Thursday release recorded this figure across 510 shows, with an occupancy rate of around 18 percent. The film then witnessed a strong upward trend on Friday, collecting ₹1.15 crore from 1,549 shows, while registering an occupancy rate of 15.2 percent.

The momentum continued on day 3 as Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) minted ₹2.25 crore. The film was screened across 1,713 shows on Saturday and recorded an occupancy rate of 27.5 percent.

On its opening Sunday, the devotional film saw its biggest single-day collection so far. It earned ₹3.5 crore through 1,995 shows, with occupancy rising sharply to 37.7 percent. The jump in numbers suggests that the film benefitted from positive word-of-mouth and weekend footfall.

With this, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) wrapped up its opening weekend with a total collection of ₹7.32 crore at the domestic box office.

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) serves as the first instalment in the Krishnavataram trilogy. The devotional drama draws inspiration from the Hindu Sanskrit text Brahma Vaivarta Purana, written by Vyasa. The story explores the events that unfold after Lord Krishna's separation from Radha and focuses on his life with his consorts, Rukmini and Sathyabhama.

The film features Siddharth Gupta in the role of Krishna, while Sanskruti Jayana plays Sathyabhama. Sushmitha Bhat essays the role of Radha and Nivaashiyni Krishnan appears as Rukmini. Jantee Hazarika, Karthik Jayaram, Amanjot Singh and Smrithi Srikanth are also part of the project.

The film has been jointly backed by Creativeland Studios Entertainment and Athasrikatha Motion Pictures.