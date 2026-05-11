Who Is Siddharth Gupta, The Actor Playing Krishna In <i>Krishnavataram Part 1?</i>

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) was released in theatres on May 7. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the mythological drama has been receiving a positive response from audiences. The film has earned praise for its devotional storytelling, grand visuals, and the emotional portrayal of Lord Krishna's journey.

Among the film's biggest talking points is actor Siddharth Gupta, who portrays the role of Lord Krishna. His calm screen presence and emotional depth have earned him recognition as a breakout face of Krishnavataram Part 1.

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Siddharth Gupta:

Originally from Dehradun, Siddharth is the younger brother of noted Indian television producer and former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta. He initially pursued an engineering degree in Dubai but later left his studies and moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

Siddharth Gupta made his acting debut in the 2014 film Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi. He later featured in popular music videos such as Jubin Nautiyal's Lut Gaye, Dhvani Bhanushali's Vaaste, and B Praak's Besharam Bewaffa.

The actor gained recognition in the digital space for his lead role as Rahul in the ALTBalaji web series Ragini MMS: Returns. He is also known for his active presence on social media and his fashion-forward public appearances.

Siddharth Gupta has also hosted reality shows such as MTV Jhand Hogi Sabki and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

About Krishnavataram Part 1

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) is the first installment of a planned trilogy. The film stars Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sushmitha Bhat as Radha, Nivaashiny Krishnan as Rukmini, and Sanskruthi Jayana as Satyabhama. Unlike traditional war-centric epics, the film focuses on the human side of Lord Krishna, his relationships, and the period between his life in Dwarka and the Kurukshetra war.

The film is presented and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment, along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athasrikatha Motion Pictures.



Also Read: Krishnavataram Part 1 Opening Weekend Box Office Report: Hardik Gajjar's Film Earns ₹7.32 Crore