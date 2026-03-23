<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Film Makes Back-To-Back Centuries Over Weekend, Stands At Rs 411 Crore In India

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar:The Revenge —sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar—is on a record-breaking spree, hitting back-to-back centuries over the weekend. On its first Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 114.85 crore, taking the total to Rs 411.12 crore in India. Globally, the film has crossed the Rs 691.32 crore mark, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 (Hindi) contributed Rs 107 crore to the domestic total, while the Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 0.01 crore and Rs 0.09 crore respectively, as per Sacnilk.

The Tamil and Telugu versions amassed Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 5.25 crore respectively, adding to its smashing numbers.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2 started its box office journey with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

Significantly, Dhurandhar 2 retained its box office magic with back-to-back centuries over the weekend.

On March 19, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India, while Sunday's bookings showed a slight drop to precisely 21,202 shows.

Going by the recent records of Hindi blockbusters, Dhurandhar 2 is leading ahead by a huge margin.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, minted Rs 63 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) amassed Rs 65 crore on their opening days.

Paid Preview Collection

On 18 December, Dhurandhar 2 had paid previews across cities in India. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 43 crore from 12,735 shows that day despite cancellations.

Issuing an apology for the inconvenience, director Aditya Dhar wrote: "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us-it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.