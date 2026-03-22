Amid Criticism, Deepika Padukone Beams With Joy As Ranveer Singh Gets Loud Cheers After <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success

Deepika Padukone stepped out for lunch on Sunday afternoon with her husband Ranveer Singh amid ongoing chatter about her social media silence in support of his recent blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

As the couple made their first appearance together following the film's release, the electrified crowd could hardly contain its excitement.

As soon as Ranveer stepped out of the restaurant, fans began chanting "Babbar Sher". Meanwhile, Deepika could not stop beaming and wore a tell-all smile.

Ranveer also smiled and waved at the crowd despite tight security, and the duo made their way through a sea of fans.

The Social Media Debate

Recently, Deepika sparked a social media debate after choosing not to attend the special screening of Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai.

However, the very next day, she was seen attending a concert in Mumbai with her in-laws.

Some internet users also noticed that Deepika did not share any posts on social media in support of Ranveer or Dhurandhar 2.

They even compared her to Yami Gautam, who has been leaving no stone unturned to support her husband and the film's director, Aditya Dhar.

Meanwhile, Deepika has refrained from taking part in the ongoing online discussion.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)