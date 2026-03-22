Vishal Dadlani Takes Indirect Dig At Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Over Demonetisation Angle: "Get Information From Better Sources"

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to enjoy a powerful run at the box office, crossing the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

However, even as the film performs well commercially, it has now found itself at the centre of a debate, this time triggered by comments from singer Vishal Dadlani.

Vishal Dadlani's Instagram Posts Go Viral

Vishal Dadlani shared a series of Instagram Stories that many social media users believe were indirectly aimed at Dhurandhar 2.

Without naming the film, he posted statements referencing studies around the 2016 demonetisation exercise and its broader impact. One of his remarks read, "In light of the new BS doing the rounds, it's important to remember that... A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts no matter what."

In another Story, while sharing notes on terror activity post-demonetisation, he added, "Watch films for fun, but get your information from better sources."

His choice of using a track from the film's soundtrack in the background did not go unnoticed, prompting many to link the posts to the film.

(Spoilers Ahead)

The Scene In Question

The discussion largely centres on the second half of Dhurandhar 2, where the narrative presents a fictional covert mission tied to demonetisation, referred to as "Operation Green Leaf".

In the film, the policy is reimagined as a strategic move to disrupt terror funding networks allegedly linked to cross-border elements. While this creative liberty adds to the film's espionage appeal, it has also raised questions.

About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 serves as both a prequel and continuation of the original story. It dives into the backstory of an undercover operative played by Ranveer Singh.

The sequel features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Total Collection Till March 22: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark