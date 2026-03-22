<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till March 22: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has taken the box office by storm, registering massive numbers within just three days of release. Backed by strong buzz and impressive advance bookings, the film has built solid momentum from its paid previews.

Here is a detailed breakdown of its total collection till March 22:

Paid Previews Collection

As per Sacnilk, the film began its journey with paid previews on March 18 and recorded an impressive Rs 43 crore nett in India.

On the global front, it earned around Rs 75 crore gross, despite facing a few show cancellations and delays in certain regions. This early response set the tone for a blockbuster opening.

Day 1 Collection

On its official opening day, the film delivered a massive Rs 102.55 crore nett in India.

This pushed its total India net (including previews) to Rs 145.55 crore within just one day.

Worldwide, the film collected approximately Rs 165 crore on day one.

Day 2 Collection

On Friday (day 2), the film witnessed a slight drop but still maintained strong numbers, earning Rs 80.72 crore in India.

The second-day figures reflected a 21.3 per cent drop from day one, with overall occupancy at 62.6 per cent.

Day 3 Collection

The film bounced back strongly on Saturday (day 3), collecting a huge Rs 113 crore nett in India.

Total collection till March 22 (as per Sacnilk)

Combining all figures, the film's India net collections stand at:

Rs 43 crore (previews)

Rs 102.55 crore (day 1)

Rs 80.72 crore (day 2)

Rs 113 crore (day 3)

Total India net: Rs 339.27 crore

Globally, the film has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark, making it one of the fastest Indian films to achieve this milestone.

Worldwide Performance And Records

The film is now racing up the list of highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. Its current trajectory suggests it could soon surpass major titles such as:

Stree 2 (Rs 857.15 crore)

Chhaava (Rs 807.91 crore)

Jawan (Rs 1160 crore)

Dhurandhar (Rs 1307.35 crore)

At the top of the all-time list remains Dangal with Rs 2070 crore, followed by:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788.06 crore)

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1742.10 crore)

KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1215 crore)

RRR (Rs 1230 crore)

Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1042.25 crore)

Kantara Chapter 1 (Rs 852.36 crore)

What Lies Ahead

Given its current pace, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to climb rapidly in the global rankings. The film is now eyeing the prestigious Rs 2000 crore club, a benchmark achieved only by Dangal so far.

About The Film

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to last year's Dhurandhar, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025. The sequel features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

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