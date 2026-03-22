Ranveer Singh In Trouble As Sikh Community Files Complaint Over <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> AI Poster

Actor Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has landed in controversy after members of the Sikh community raised strong objections over a viral poster linked to the film.

The outrage began after a written complaint was filed at Mumbai's Mulund Police Station, alleging that the film has hurt Sikh religious sentiments.

The complaint was submitted by Sardar Gurjyot Singh, president of the organisation 'Sikhs in Maharashtra', who flagged concerns about a poster circulating online.

According to the complaint, the poster shows a character dressed in traditional Sikh attire, including a turban, while smoking a cigarette. The organisation argued that such a depiction goes against Sikh religious principles and disrespects the community, as well as Guru Gobind Singh.

The group has put forward several demands to the Mumbai Police. They have urged authorities to treat the matter with seriousness and take immediate action. They have also called for the controversial poster to be removed and its circulation halted.

Additionally, they have demanded that the film's screening be suspended until corrective steps are taken, and that legal action be initiated against those responsible, including the director, producers, and the lead actor.

The complaint further highlights that the poster portrays the actor wearing a turban, long beard, and a kara - all sacred symbols of Sikhism - while holding a cigarette. This, they claim, is disrespectful and violates the Sikh code of conduct.

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A few days ago, news surfaced that a legal notice had been sent to the makers and concerned authorities over similar concerns.

The controversy gained further traction after Paramjit Singh Sarna shared a detailed post on X criticising the poster. However, he was reportedly unaware at the time that the image was AI-generated.

He wrote: "The poster of the 'Pralay' song from the film Dhurandhar 2 depicts a turbaned Sikh character holding a cigarette. This portrayal is deeply offensive and a serious violation of Sikh religious principles.

"In Sikh tradition, tobacco is strictly prohibited and regarded as a Bajjar Kurehit, one of the gravest breaches of the Sikh code of conduct. Displaying a Sikh wearing a Dastaar while holding a cigarette is therefore a blatant misrepresentation of Sikh identity and hurts the sentiments of Sikhs worldwide," he added.

"The Sikh turban is a sacred article of faith. Its use in this context is completely irrelevant to the narrative of the film and appears to trivialise and misrepresent Sikh beliefs before a global audience. Such imagery directly attacks Sikh sentiments and projects a distorted understanding of the Sikh faith. We urge the concerned authorities to take immediate cognizance of this matter, investigate the portrayal, and direct the makers to remove or correct this offensive poster," he concluded.

The poster of the Pralay song from the film Dhurandhar 2 depicts a turbaned Sikh character holding a cigarette. This portrayal is deeply offensive and a serious violation of Sikh religious principles.



In Sikh tradition, tobacco is strictly prohibited and regarded as a Bajjar… pic.twitter.com/ZoThF3K5Vp — Paramjit Singh Sarna (@ParamjitSSarna) March 12, 2026

Soon after the post went viral, several internet users pointed out that the controversial poster was not official. It was revealed to be fan-made using AI, and that the film does not even feature any song titled "Pralay".

As of now, the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have not issued an official statement regarding the controversy.

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