Neetu Kapoor Reveals Fasting When Rishi Kapoor's Films Didn't Work: "Would Go To Temples, Gurudwaras And Churches"

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor had 40 years of married life and had two children-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor had started her career at a very young age and got involved with Rishi Kapoor when she was just 14-15; she "practically grew up with him". In a recent conversation, she spoke about how her entire life revolved around him.

What's Happening

Appearing on Soha Ali Khan's podcast All About Her recently, Neetu Kapoor spoke about how she would always try to make Rishi Kapoor happy.

The actress shared, "I got involved with him when I was 14-15, so I kind of grew up with him. He took me out; he showed me the world. He would take me to discotheques. He taught me how to have wine and all. I had not seen the world. Maybe I was very intimidated by him and I would always try to make him happy."

She continued, "When his films didn't work, I would do all these fasts, go to temples, gurudwaras and churches. I don't know how many novenas I must have done in my life so his films would work. I couldn't see him upset or unhappy. That was my life and it was a very innocent life. Today, when I look back, I see that I was really innocent. I just went through life the way it came."

On Why Marriages Are Declining

Furthermore, sharing her insights on why the institution of marriage is declining these days, she cited two reasons.

Neetu Kapoor said, "You don't need to be married to have kids. So, the institution of marriage is going down."

She also highlighted how people being "financially secure and independent" has also resulted in marriages reducing.

On Fights With Rishi Kapoor

Furthermore, Neetu Kapoor opened up about her relentless fights with Rishi Kapoor, some that went on for months. She elaborated that most often she would find it difficult to put her thoughts across as the Hum Tum actor would not listen to her. This simply led her to turn silent until he made up.

Neetu Kapoor shared, "I used to go on this cold war and the cold war could go on for a month, six months. I would not bend till the time he didn't ask me, 'What's your problem?' And he would do that."

She continued, "And then he would say 'Acha bata yaar, kya hai? What's your problem? Let's sort it out.' I would say, now that you have come to me, now, you listen to me. Because otherwise, he would just not listen."

Neetu Kapoor also added that when all tactics failed, he would call up their children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to find out what was happening with her.

Recalling how her mother-in-law would joke about their "40 years of marriage", Neetu Kapoor recalled, "So when I would tell people that I have been married for 30 or 40 years, my mother-in-law would say, 'You are only married for 20 years because you haven't spoken for 10 years'."

About Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor did 11 films with Rishi Kapoor and gave up everything for her family. In January 1980, Neetu and Rishi got married at RK Studios in Chembur, Mumbai.

After losing Rishi Kapoor to leukaemia in 2020, Neetu Kapoor went through a lot of hardships as she revealed in the same podcast. From seeking therapy to taking to alcohol, she ultimately found her strength to bounce back by immersing herself in work.

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