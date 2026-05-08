Alia Bhatt Reviews Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Sahni's <i>Daadi Ki Shaadi</i>: 'Both Of You Light Up The Screen'

Alia Bhatt appears to be the biggest cheerleader for her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's new film Daadi Ki Shaadi.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt shared an Instagram Story praising the film.

Sharing pictures from the special screening, Alia wrote: "Left with a warm smile on my face. Twists, turns and nonstop laughter... woven into a story with so much heart, and the awkward, hilarious, lovable chaos that families are made of."

Tagging Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia added: "Both of you light up the screen." She also urged her fans to catch an early show of the film in the nearest theatres.

Ahead of the film's release, Riddhima revealed that she received important advice from Ranbir. She told IANS: "I spoke to Ranbir before starting. His biggest advice was to stay honest in front of the camera. He told me to trust my instincts and just live the character rather than perform it, and that really stayed with me."

About Daadi Ki Shaadi

Produced by Rtake Studios, along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, Daadi Ki Shaadi has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. The film stars Sarath Kumar and Sadia Khateeb in key roles, alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni making her big-screen debut.

The film revolves around second chances and relationships—a glimpse of which the audience saw in the recently released song Suno Naa Dil. While everyone is eager to see Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor in action, fans are also excited to see Neetu adding a unique layer to the emotional family dynamics, keeping audiences hooked.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers hosted a screening on May 5. Ranbir and Alia attended the special screening, and film veteran Rekha was also present.