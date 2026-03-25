The Best Dhurandhar Meme Is By Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana: '<i>Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi?</i>'

Dhurandhar fever is here to stay. From casting to plot twists to viral dialogues, the Internet is having a blast over Dhurandhar 2.

The film opened to stellar box office numbers. One dialogue that sparked a viral meme fest—"Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?"—has gripped celebrities across industries.

The latest one to join the bandwagon is cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan. She shared a hilarious post featuring the dialogue and the actor who delivered it in the film.

Teasing Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana wrote: "Every time Jasprit thinks about planning a boys' night." The post was followed by the Dhurandhar line: "Me: Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?"

Spoiler alert if you haven't watched the film.

The line "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?" comes at a crucial juncture when Gurbaaz Singh (aka Pinda) identifies his childhood friend Jaskirat (Ranveer Singh) as the Indian spy Hamza in Pakistan.

Internet Meme Fest

Not only celebrities—Internet users have got solid content to make reels capitalising this line.

A social media user shared a reel featuring the dialogue. In it, the creator mimics heroines like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kareena Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, mouthing the same line with different mannerisms.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

The film has opened to stellar box office numbers. Within six days of its release, the film has crossed the ₹575 crore mark in India. The film has already shot past ₹231.57 crore in overseas gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross to ₹919 crore.

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.