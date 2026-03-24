<i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: Who Is Udaybir Sandhu, Actor Who Played Pinda In The Film?

Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to stellar box office numbers. Character artistes from the film have been garnering praise, even though its politics has divided audiences. Udaybir Sandhu (aka Pinda, aka Gurbaaz Singh) shot to fame for his acting chops, clean Punjabi diction, and confident screen presence opposite Ranveer Singh.

Who Is Pinda (aka Gurbaaz Singh)?

(Spoiler alert if you haven't watched the film)

Gurbaaz Singh plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi's (Ranveer Singh) childhood friend in Punjab. He's also known as Pinda in the drug racket circles. Pinda plays a crucial role in the narrative, turning from friend to foe for Ranveer's character.

His one-liner – "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi?" (Haven't you missed home, Jassi?) – to Hamza (Ranveer Singh) lands at a crucial juncture, upending the course of events.

Who Is Udaybir Sandhu?

To play both a 20-year-old and a 40-year-old character in the same film, Udaybir gained 15 kg and then lost it. Sharing details of his physical transformation, he wrote: "Played a 20-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man in the same film... gained & lost 15 kgs to look the part. Pushed my limits I didn't know I had. A lot of discipline, blood, sweat, and tears went into making this. Hope you enjoy watching Pinda on the big screen."

Thanking casting director Mukesh Chhabra for the opportunity, Udaybir wrote: "Some people don't just find talent, they shape it and stand by it when it matters most.

"Paaji, you've seen me at my lowest, believed in me when it wasn't easy, and kept pushing me to become better with every single audition. I truly respect the way you stand by your actors. Grateful to have your guidance, always. This one is as much yours as it is mine.

"Paaji, thank you for giving me PINDA. When I got the part, you told me 'jaan lagani paddegi tujhe'.... paaji aapa poori jaan laa ditti."

Before Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Udaybir Worked in Amar Singh Chamkila

Udaybir made his Hindi film debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold (2018). A national-level hockey player from Punjab, he even assisted in training the actors for the sport.

He has also explored modelling in India and South Africa.

Before Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Udaybir appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Ikk Kudi with Shehnaaz Gill.