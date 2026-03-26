All The Records <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Has Broken In One Week At The Box Office

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, which hit theatres just three months after the release of Dhurandhar, has gone on to rewrite the box office history books. Much like its predecessor, the sequel has delivered an extraordinary theatrical run, but this time, on an even bigger and stronger scale.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar 2 was released in cinemas on March 19. Within just seven days, the film has shattered multiple records across domestic and global markets.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 623.42 crore net and Rs 744.58 crore gross in India in its first week. The film has also performed strongly overseas, adding Rs 261.92 crore. With these numbers, its worldwide collection stands at an astonishing Rs 1,006.50 crore.

Here is a full breakdown of the records the film has achieved in just one week, as per data reported by Sacnilk.

Enters The Rs 1,000 Crore Club At Lightning Speed

Dhurandhar 2 has become only the second film after Pushpa 2 to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally within such a short span. While Pushpa 2 ended with Rs 1,011 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has reached Rs 1,006.50 crore in just seven days, making it among the fastest to achieve the milestone.

Biggest First-Week Indian Gross For A Bollywood Film

The film has registered the highest first-week Indian gross collection for a Bollywood film, earning Rs 745 crore in India. No other Hindi film has achieved this figure within its opening week.

Highest Overseas Gross For An Indian Film

With overseas collections touching Rs 260 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has set a new benchmark globally. It now holds the record for the highest overseas gross by an Indian film in its opening phase.

Highest Single-Language First-Week Hindi Net

In its first week alone, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Pushpa 2's Hindi net record, becoming the highest single-language Hindi earner in opening-week history. Dhurandhar 2's Hindi net collection stands at Rs 546.04 crore, whereas Pushpa 2's Hindi version minted approx. Rs 425 crore in 7 days.

Joins The Elite Global Rs 1,000 Crore Club

With its massive worldwide performance, Dhurandhar 2 has become the 10th Indian film to enter the elite Rs 1,000 crore global box office club.

A Historic Opening With Unmatched Numbers

The film opened to unprecedented figures on Thursday, March 19, minting Rs 102.55 crore net in India on its first day. Including paid previews, Dhurandhar 2's total domestic earnings for Day 1 reached Rs 145.55 crore.

Highest-Ever Paid Preview Day Collection

The film's record-breaking run began even before its official release. Paid previews held on March 18 after 5 pm earned Rs 43 crore from over 12,700 shows across India.This made Dhurandhar 2 the highest preview-day earner of all time, beating the earlier record held by They Call Him OG, which had collected Rs 25 crore.

Biggest Hindi Opener Of All Time

The Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 alone collected Rs 99.10 crore on its opening day, making it the biggest Hindi-language opener in box office history. Previously, Pushpa 2 held the record with Rs 70.30 crore in Hindi on Day 1. Despite delayed regional screenings, Hindi remained the film's strongest contributor.

Career-Best Opening For Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar

The film delivered a career-defining opening for both Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar. Their earlier collaboration, Dhurandhar (released in December 2025), opened at around Rs 27-28 crore. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 earned nearly four times that amount on its first day alone.

Highest Advance Booking Ever At National Cinema Chains

Dhurandhar 2 also shattered records in advance bookings. The film sold an unprecedented 925,000 tickets in advance across national cinema chains.

This figure eclipsed earlier blockbusters such as:

Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 650,000 tickets

Stree 2: 565,000 tickets

Jawan: 557,000 tickets

Pathaan: 556,000 tickets

Crosses Rs 100 Crore on Day One Despite Hurdles

Despite facing technical issues and screening delays across multiple regions, Dhurandhar 2 comfortably crossed Rs 100 crore on its opening day.

Regional contributions included:

Telugu: Rs 2.12 crore

Tamil: Rs 1.16 crore

Kannada: Rs 0.80 crore

Malayalam: Rs 0.90 crore

The Hindi version remained the dominant revenue driver.

With its extraordinary first-week performance, Dhurandhar 2 has firmly established itself as a modern box office phenomenon, setting new benchmarks across formats and territories and showing no signs of slowing down.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The film was released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



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