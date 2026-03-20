Ram Gopal Varma Calls<i> Dhurandhar 2</i> 'A Horror' In Brand-New Review

A day after the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a long and strongly worded note on social media, hailing the film and calling it a turning point for Indian cinema. In his post, Varma described the film as a "horror" not for audiences but for filmmakers who continue to rely on loud, exaggerated, and formula-driven cinema.

About RGV's Latest Post

Opening his statement, Varma wrote, "The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR. It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema. The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home. The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath."

Varma went on to suggest that the film would deeply unsettle those who continue to portray larger-than-life, invincible heroes. According to him, Dhurandhar 2 presents a new kind of protagonist - one that is flawed, vulnerable, and driven by action rather than glorification.

He wrote, "#Dhurandar2 will scare the living hell out of every filmmaker who still worships the godly hero. In #Dhurandhar2 , @RanveerOfficial killed all those heroes who never bleed ,and never feel pain , and then over the dead bodies of those kind of outdated heroes ,he gave birth to a true real hero , flawed, yet dangerous and unpredictable and also his heroism comes from his actions instead of being thrusted upon the heads with ear drum shattering music"

Comparing this new portrayal with conventional hero-led films, Varma argued that older cinematic tropes would now appear outdated and even absurd.

He added, "Compared to this new kind of hero , the godly heroes will suddenly look ridiculous, almost like clowns in a circus. And then their blind worshippers will feel naked, exposed and scared hearing of the collections."

The filmmaker also criticised action sequences that defy realism, saying such films would struggle to connect with audiences after Dhurandhar 2.

Varma wrote, "#Dhurandhar2 will terrify those who built their careers on action set pieces where physics is a joke and gravity is non existent . The scenes, where men are thrown fifty feet in the air, bounce off the ground like rubber balls, survive explosions that would vaporise cities, and still deliver punch dialogues while dusting their shoulders will be hunted and killed by the new audience."

According to Varma, the film has shifted audience expectations by presenting action that feels real, painful, and grounded.

He continued, "After the audience saw action that actually hurts, that actually bleeds, the flying goon brigade will suddenly feel cheap, fake, and embarrassingly ridiculous . The filmmakers who still swear by wires and cranes to fake uplift the heroes will now wake up shivering in cold sweat."

Varma further criticised filmmakers who focus on style over substance, arguing that Dhurandhar 2 demonstrates the importance of psychological depth in characters.

He stated, "It will make the pan india directors tremble in their chairs , the ones who still believe characters are created by hairdos, costumes, photo shopped six packs, and designer clothes instead of intrinsic psychological depth"

Emphasising the film's portrayal of intelligence-driven strength, Varma wrote, "When the audience of #Dhurandhar2 saw a hero whose power comes from his mind and not his biceps, the hair and costume school of cinema will look like kindergarten dress up."

Calling the film more than just a cinematic release, Varma described it as a final judgement on a particular style of filmmaking.

He wrote,"Dhurandhar 2 is not just a film. It is a verdict."

Praising director Aditya Dhar's vision, Varma concluded by claiming that the film marks the end of an era that underestimated audiences. He added, "With Dhurandhar 2 @AdityaDharFilms cut off the head of that kind of cinema , the one that insulted the intelligence of the audience , the one that replaced stories with bloated gaudy visuals , the one that turned heroes into gods and audiences into sheep"

Referring to the film's box office performance, Varma said, "The collections of #Dhurandhar2 are now in the process of burying all those earlier makers beliefs in a grave so deep that even their ghosts can't come out. And the screams you are hearing now of #Dhurandhar2 box office collections is the collective sound which is announcing their deaths."

He ended his note with a warning for filmmakers who are already working on similar projects.

Varma wrote, "If the makers of those kind of films which are already under production , or about to start shooting , don't go back to their drawing boards and exorcise themselves by watching #Dhurandhar2 multiple times even GOD can't save their SPIRITS. But the problem is , even if they intend to do that , they might have tonnes of money, but where will they get the brain of @AdityaDharFilms ?"

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19.



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