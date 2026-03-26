Was Rakesh Bedi's <i>Uri</i> Role A <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Spoiler?

Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.



Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi and has emerged as one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Released in theatres on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has not only generated buzz for its scale and performances but has also given rise to several fan theories. One of the most prominent theories revolves around Rakesh Bedi's character, Jameel Jamali. In the film, Bedi is seen as a veteran Pakistani politician who has been active in Pakistan for over 45 years. However, the story takes a shocking turn in the climax when his hidden allegiance to India is revealed.

What has caught the audience's attention is the striking similarity between this reveal and Bedi's earlier role in Uri: The Surgical Strike, where he played a senior ISI officer who was secretly working as an Indian agent. This has led to a larger question among fans: was Aditya Dhar subtly planting the seed of Jameel Jamali's truth years ago?

This discussion has been ignited by a fan theory that points towards what some viewers are calling the "Aditya Dhar Cinematic Universe". Social media users have begun drawing connections between Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, suggesting that Rakesh Bedi's character arc may have been quietly mapped out well in advance.

The Viral Post That Sparked The Debate

The theory gained traction after a clip from Uri: The Surgical Strike resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter). A user named Kshitiz Critic shared a video highlighting similarities between the two films, particularly around intelligence networks and character placement. The caption read, "Aditya Dhar already gave us the spoiler of #DhurandharTheRevenge in URI."

Following this post, several users echoed the same voice. One user commented, "Oda level foreshadowing from Aditya Dhar," while another wrote, "URI was just the hint... Dhurandhar is the statement." Other reactions included: "He was there all the time," "EXACTLY! He's always been there," and "From ISI agent to Jameel Jamali... Bedi sir has come a long way."

Aditya Dhar already gave us the spoiler of #DhurandharTheRevenge in URI 😭 pic.twitter.com/dSt6T3631m — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) March 20, 2026

About Rakesh Bedi's Characters

In Uri: The Surgical Strike, Rakesh Bedi portrayed a senior ISI officer who is eventually revealed to be working covertly for Indian intelligence. Although the character had limited screen time, his role as a double agent left a strong impression.

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Bedi appears as Jameel Jamali, a highly influential Pakistani politician. What initially seems like an entirely different role takes a dramatic turn in the climax, when Jamali is revealed to have been a deep-cover Indian agent for nearly five decades.

Fans believe this parallel goes beyond coincidence. The recurring themes of deception, dual identity, and long-term intelligence operations have fuelled speculation that Jamali may be an evolved continuation of the undercover operative hinted at in Uri. The shared geopolitical backdrop and character traits have convinced many viewers that Dhar may have planted narrative seeds years earlier.

However, it is important to note a key contradiction in the timeline. During the events of the Uri attack, Jameel Jamali is shown to be operating as a Pakistani politician, while Uri depicts Rakesh Bedi as an ISI officer in Pakistan around the same period. This overlapping timeline has raised valid questions about whether the connection is canonical or symbolic.

Easter Egg Or Long-Term Planning?

The similarities could simply be clever Easter eggs meant to reward observant viewers. At the same time, some fans argue that the narrative parallels are too exact to be accidental. Whether or not the speculation around Aditya Dhar's shared universe proves true remains unconfirmed, as the director has not commented on the theory.

Still, Jamali's position within Pakistan's political and intelligence framework, along with his eventual loyalty to India, closely mirrors the double-agent dynamics seen in Uri. For supporters of the theory, this suggests a character trajectory that may have been envisioned over several years.

How The Dhurandhar 2 Climax Strengthens The Theory

The ending of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has only added to this speculation. The film follows Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, whose real identity is Jaskirat Singh Rangi, as he undertakes a high-risk mission in Muridke.

Targeting Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, Hamza infiltrates enemy territory with the support of Baloch fighters and kills Iqbal. However, his success comes at a heavy cost. His cover is exposed, and he is arrested and brutally tortured by Pakistani forces.

As the situation appears hopeless, Ajay Sanyal, portrayed by R Madhavan, works behind the scenes to secure Hamza's release. The film's most significant twist follows when Jameel Jamali is unmasked as a long-serving Indian agent. His intervention ensures Hamza's safe return to India, cementing Jamali's role as the emotional and narrative centre of the climax.

A Shared Universe?

While Aditya Dhar has not officially addressed the theory, the connections identified by viewers have undeniably added to the intrigue surrounding Dhurandhar 2. Whether these links were planned from the outset or emerged organically, they have increased the films' audience engagement.

For now, the idea of an "Aditya Dhar Cinematic Universe" remains speculative, but it is one that many fans find compelling and worth watching closely in the future.



Also Read: Exclusive: Dhurandhar 2 Actor Abhay Arora Confirms Actors From Pakistan's Lyari Were Cast In Aditya Dhar Film