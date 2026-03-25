Exclusive: Dhurandhar 2 Actor Abhay Arora Confirms Actors From Pakistan's Lyari Were Cast In Aditya Dhar Film

Dhurandhar 2 actor Abhay Arora has addressed speculation about Pakistani actors being part of Aditya Dhar's film, confirming that some of the crowd scenes did indeed feature people with roots in Lyari. The film, which was released in theatres on March 19, has been receiving a strong response from both audiences and critics, while its casting choices have also drawn considerable attention.

In an interview with NDTV, Abhay Arora, who played Yasir - the younger brother of gangster Arshad Pappu - spoke about the rumours and explained how several crowd scenes were shot using local residents with connections to Lyari.

What Abhay Arora said

Clarifying the speculation, Abhay told NDTV, "There were some people in the crowd in Bangkok who are actually from Lyari, and when they came on set, they were like, it looks like Lyari. They are residents of Bangkok, and we had a local cast for these scenes, like the crowd, people walking in the back, and people cheering on stage. All these people were cast in Bangkok, and some of them actually come from Lyari, Pakistan."

He further explained how their familiarity with the environment helped bring authenticity to the scenes. "They were able to relate to every detail on set. I saw some people getting very surprised; they were like, 'None of you guys have been to Lyari, but the details were impeccable.'"

When asked if he could mention any specific scene, Abhay said, "Whatever scenes were shot in Bangkok, some of the faces were from Lyari. Many of the crowd scenes feature those people."

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 features an ensemble cast and continues to attract attention not only for its performances and scale but also for the detailing involved in recreating specific locations and atmospheres on screen.

The Ranveer Singh-led action thriller has performed impressively at the box office, earning Rs 575 crore net in India within six days of its release. According to Sacnilk, the film's worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 687.43 crore. The film has also crossed Rs 231.57 crore in overseas gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 919 crore. On Tuesday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 56.55 crore, taking its total India collection to Rs 575.67 crore.

The Hindi version alone contributed Rs 52 crore to the overall total.

Ranveer Singh plays the lead role, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in other key roles. The film was released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



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