'Trying To Get <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Tickets For Sunil Gavaskar': Rakesh Bedi Amid Box Office Success

Rakesh Bedi, who is currently receiving praise for his performance in Dhurandhar 2, has shared a video on Instagram urging moviegoers to refrain from recording scenes from the film and posting them on social media. Along with requesting audiences not to share spoilers, the veteran actor also recounted a sweet anecdote about a recent conversation he had with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

What Rakesh Bedi Said In The video

Rakesh began his post by saying, "I am proud to be a part of Dhurandhar 2. I must say that Dhurandhar has not only broken, or shattered, but devastated all kinds of records at the box office. It has penetrated deep into the hearts of people in India and around the world. It is not only a commercial hit, but it is also making an impact on the masses of Indian people who have seen the film. The reactions, the collections are unprecedented, unheard of, and unparalleled. A lot of 'un-s' are attached with this film!"

He then added, "But I have one request to make. Please don't shoot the scenes from the film while you are seeing it and post them on social media because they are spoilers! And don't shoot spoilers, especially the last scene of the film, the climax, and put it on social media. Because that is not right; that is being a spoilsport..."

Recalling his conversation with Sunil Gavaskar, Rakesh said, "Sports se yaad aaya yesterday I met the great sportsman of India, Sunil Gavaskar ji and he said, 'Rakesh ji film ke ticket nahi mil rahe, kuch karke iska intezaam kijiye.' So, I am trying to arrange some tickets for him, I hope I am able to." ("Speaking of sports, yesterday I met one of India's greatest sportsmen, Sunil Gavaskar ji. He told me, 'Rakesh ji, I'm not able to get tickets for the film, please try and arrange something.' So, I am trying to get some tickets for him, and I hope I'm able to do so.")

Concluding the video, he said, "Again I request please don't shoot the scenes from the film and post on social media. That is not the right thing to do. Aap ne mazey le liye film ka (You enjoyed the film), let the others also enjoy it now. Thank you."

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV, in its review of the film, wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Released in December 2025, the first installment, Dhurandhar, became the highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest single-language earner. In Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh is joined by Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, all of whom reprise their roles.

Unlike Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Racing Towards Rs 800 Crore Mark Worldwide