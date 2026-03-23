Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Racing Towards Rs 800 Crore Mark Worldwide

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is breaking records one after another. The film, which was released just four days ago, has hit multiple centuries on individual days at the box office. On March 23, Monday, the film's production house, Jio Studios, shared details of its domestic and worldwide box office collections. Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 is now inching towards the Rs 800 crore mark globally.

Breaking Down The Numbers

According to figures shared by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 761 crore gross worldwide in just four days. Of this, Rs 550 crore has come from the Indian market, while the overseas collections stand at Rs 211 crore.

Speaking about the India net collections, the film earned Rs 145 crore on Day 1, including paid previews held on March 18. Day 2 saw collections of Rs 88 crore, followed by Rs 117 crore on Day 3 and Rs 121 crore on Day 4. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 466 crore in four days. Take a look at the post here:

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV, in its review of the film, wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

The first installment, Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest single-language earner. In Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh is joined by Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, all of whom reprise their roles.

Unlike Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



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