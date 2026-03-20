Exclusive: <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Actor Rakesh Bedi's Indirect Jibe At Kangana Ranaut's <i>Emergency</i>, "Didn't Even Run For Two Days"

With Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge dominating headlines, actor Rakesh Bedi has now weighed in on the ongoing "propaganda" debate, and he isn't mincing words in an exclusive interview with NDTV. He also took an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.

Indirect Dig At Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

During the conversation, Rakesh Bedi also appeared to take an indirect swipe at Kangana Ranaut's 2025 film Emergency, which underperformed at the box office.

"Recently, there was a film on Indira Gandhi and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, these films didn't run for even two days. Dhurandhar's writing, screenplay is great. People haven't seen a film of this scale being mounted ever," the actor added.

Rakesh Bedi Reacts To 'Propaganda' Debate

Actor Rakesh Bedi, who is part of Dhurandhar 2, recently addressed claims that the film carries a political agenda. He dismissed such labels, stressing that audience response matters more than categorisation.

"I don't believe in politics. I think it's the cinema... Everybody has the right to like or dislike a film. But I don't think it's right to put a film into some kind of a category... That it's pro-establishment or anti-establishment. The verdict is that people are loving it," Bedi told NDTV.

'A Mad Frenzy' Around The Film

Speaking about the audience response, Bedi described the current atmosphere around Dhurandhar 2 as unprecedented.

He said, "The expectations were already on the cards, and now they are out. Everybody is talking about the film very highly. So many shows are going on round the clock now."

"This is a mad frenzy which is going on. I've never seen something like this in my career at least. Many people have not seen this kind of a frenzy, madness, and euphoria for a film," he added.

A Record-Breaking Box Office Run

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has opened to historic numbers, becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore nett mark in a single day.

The film continues the story from the first installment, set in Lyari after the death of Rehman Dakait. It follows a high-stakes narrative involving India's national security, undercover missions, and a powerful network of enemies in Pakistan.

Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, who finds himself navigating dangerous territory as he uncovers shocking truths tied to the mission.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Review: Feral Ranveer Singh, Stellar Akshaye Khanna Drive An Indulgent Spy Thriller Home