Did You Know <i>Dhurandhar</i> Was Shot At This Sanawar School Where Sanjay Dutt Studied?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, led by Ranveer Singh, is doing strong business at the box office. In just a week, the film has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide. While the action and performances are getting attention, one filming location has also caught people's interest.

The makers shot key scenes at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Located in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, the campus is known for its old-world charm, greenery and peaceful vibe. Its classic buildings and scenic views added a unique feel to the film.

This is not the first time the franchise has used the location. The original Dhurandhar, released last year, was also shot here for a few days.

With the sequel, the connection between the film and the school has grown stronger.

Speaking about the shoot, headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon told The Times of India that the experience was special for the students. Ranveer Singh spent time interacting with them, which became a memorable moment on campus. Yami Gautam also visited, along with director Aditya Dhar, and enjoyed the calm surroundings.

Himmat Singh Dhillon said, “The distinctive setting of our school makes it a sought-after destination for the film industry.”

Founded in 1847, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, is believed to be Asia's oldest co-educational boarding school. Over the years, it has built a strong connection with Bollywood.

Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt, who plays Chaudhary SP Aslam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, studied at the same school. This adds a personal touch to the film's link with the campus.

The school has also been connected to many well-known names in the past. Actors like Balraj Sahni, Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt chose it for their children. Other alumni include Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Pooja Bedi.

Coming back to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel continues the story of the 2025 hit. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in key roles.