<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Actor Udaybir Sandhu Recalls Working With Ranveer Singh: 'Unlike Other Actors, He Is Very Secure'

Udaybir Sandhu has been gaining attention ever since Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit screens, with his character Pinda quickly becoming a talking point among audiences.

One particular line delivered by him, 'Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi', has gone viral.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Udaybir reflected on his time working on the film and his experience collaborating with Ranveer Singh.

Talking about Ranveer, Udaybir said, "He is such a warm person, makes you feel really comfortable that after a point, one feels that yes, we can do this scene. It becomes a cakewalk. He also gives a lot of feedbacks which worked a lot for me. As a co-actor, he is very secure, which usually actors aren't. They think, oh, the other actor is overpowering and showing better... But he is such a sweet soul, such a good actor. I think it is the best quality for an actor, that he is secure of his art."

The actor also revealed that he was given the freedom to experiment with his performance, which helped shape his character.

He said, "Both Aditya Dhar, sir and Ranveer gave me so much space during the scenes. Most of my dialogues were improvised, almost 30-40%. Ranveer used to tell me to do another take, and it was never like we had to hurry. He was so invested in it and never left the set. He was in no hurry. He used to say his dialogues with so much intensity, even when the camera was on me. That was so helpful for me."

About Dhurandhar 2

In the film, Ranveer Singh plays undercover Indian agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities.

In a flashback, Hamza-aka Ranveer-is shown as a Sikh boy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who aspires to join the Indian Army, following in his father's footsteps.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Total Collection Till March 26: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 1000-Crore Mark Worldwide