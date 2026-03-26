<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till March 26: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 1000-Crore Mark Worldwide

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has emerged as a major box office success within just a week of its release. The film has delivered strong numbers both in India and overseas, quickly crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

Here's a detailed look at its day-wise performance so far.

Paid Previews Collection

According to Sacnilk, the film began its theatrical run with paid previews on March 18 and collected an impressive Rs 43 crore nett in India.

Day 1 Collection

On its opening day, Dhurandhar 2 recorded a massive Rs 102.55 crore nett in India, setting the tone for its strong box office run.

Day 2 Collection

On Friday, the film saw a slight dip but continued to perform well, collecting Rs 80.72 crore in India.

Day 3 Collection

The film showed solid growth on Saturday, earning Rs 113 crore nett in India. The jump indicated strong word of mouth and increasing audience interest over the weekend.

Day 4 Collection

On its first Sunday, the film collected Rs 114.85 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 411.12 crore. The weekend surge played a key role in boosting its overall numbers.

Day 5 Collection

On its first Monday, the film witnessed the expected weekday drop but still managed a strong Rs 65 crore from 20,382 shows across India.

Day 6 Collection

The film continued its steady run on day 6, collecting Rs 56.60 crore, showing it remained a strong draw even on weekdays.

Day 7 Collection

On day 7, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 48.25 crore nett across 20,352 shows. With this, its total India net collection reached Rs 623.97 crore (including paid previews), while the India gross stood at Rs 745.23 crore.

Overseas, the film added Rs 11.92 crore on day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 261.92 crore, as per Sacnilk.

This pushed the worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 1,007.15 crore, making it one of the fastest films to enter the Rs 1000 crore club.

About Dhurandhar 2

In the film, Ranveer Singh plays undercover Indian agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities.

In a flashback, Hamza-aka Ranveer-is shown as a Sikh boy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who aspires to join the Indian Army, following in his father's footsteps.

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