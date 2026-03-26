Aamir Khan Reacts To <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success, Reveals He Hasn't Watched The Film Yet

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong run at the box office, and actor Aamir Khan has now sent his best wishes to the team as the film keeps drawing large crowds to theatres.

Speaking on the second day of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, Aamir said he has been hearing only "praises" about the film's performance and success.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "I have not seen the film yet. But I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team."

Not just Aamir, but Vicky Kaushal has also not watched Dhurandhar 2.

On the first day of IFFD 2026, he said, "I'm just very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working. I loved the first part; I'm yet to watch the second. But Aditya is a great filmmaker-he's got a great cast together-and I'm so happy that everyone is loving the film so much. I can't wait to catch it as soon as I go back to Mumbai."

About Dhurandhar 2

In the film, Ranveer Singh plays undercover Indian agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities.

In a flashback, Hamza-aka Ranveer-is shown as a Sikh boy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who aspires to join the Indian Army, following in his father's footsteps.

The film crossed Rs 1,000 crore (gross) worldwide within seven days of its release, similar to Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa 2 (2024).

ALSO READ: Aditya Dhar Threatens 'Firm Acts' Against Dhurandhar 2 Fake Poster Of Turbaned Ranveer Singh Smoking