Aditya Dhar Threatens 'Firm Acts' Against <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Fake Poster Of Turbaned Ranveer Singh Smoking

Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar on Thursday issued a public statement clarifying that an image featuring Ranveer Singh—aka Hamza/Jaskirat—smoking while wearing a turban is AI-generated and is being circulated to "provoke and create mischief."

Aditya Dhar's clarification comes after Sardar Gurjyot Singh, president of the organization "Sikhs in Maharashtra," lodged a complaint alleging that the image hurts Sikh sentiments. The complaint was filed at Mumbai's Mulund Police Station a couple of days ago.

Aditya Dhar threatened "firm action" against the wrongdoers and requested audiences to "rely only on official content and watch the film."

'A Deliberate Act of Misrepresentation'

Aditya Dhar clarified in his statement that he has the highest respect for the Sikh community, and its representation in the film has been handled with "utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility."

"I am deeply grateful and indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world," Dhar wrote.

"However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives," he added.

Referring to the picture in question, he wrote: "One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief."

"Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through doctored content is malicious and dishonest.

"I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives," Dhar added.

"Such acts will be dealt with firmly," he signed off.

The Complaint

According to the complaint, the poster shows Ranveer Singh's character dressed in traditional Sikh attire, including a turban, while smoking a cigarette. The organization argued that such a depiction goes against Sikh religious principles and disrespects the community as well as Guru Gobind Singh.

The complainant urged authorities to treat the matter seriously and take immediate action. They also called for the controversial poster to be removed, its circulation halted, the film's screening suspended until corrective steps are taken, and legal action initiated against those responsible—including the director, producers, and lead actor.

The complaint further highlights that the poster portrays the actor wearing a turban, long beard, and kara—all sacred symbols of Sikhism—while holding a cigarette. This, they claim, is disrespectful and violates the Sikh code of conduct.

About Dhurandhar 2

In the film, Ranveer Singh plays undercover Indian agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities. In a flashback, Hamza—aka Ranveer—is shown as Sikh boy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who aspires to join the Indian Army following in his father's footsteps.

The film crossed Rs 1,000 crore (gross) worldwide within seven days of its release, similar to Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa 2 (2024).