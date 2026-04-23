Watch: Arijit Singh Goes To Vote In Murshidabad Hand-In-Hand With Wife Koel

Singer Arijit Singh stepped out on Thursday, April 23, to cast his vote in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

The acclaimed singer was seen arriving at a polling booth in Jiaganj, located in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Accompanied by his wife, Koel Roy, Arijit walked hand-in-hand as the couple made their way to the booth.

Videos circulating online captured the singer in a cheerful mood. He greeted media personnel with a warm smile and briefly acknowledged police officials stationed at the venue before proceeding inside to cast his vote.

VIDEO | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Singer Arijit Singh arrives to cast his vote at Jiyaganj polling station. pic.twitter.com/33869WYSPY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026

Arijit's Father Casts A Vote

Earlier in the day, Arijit's father, Surinder Singh, arrived at a polling booth in Murshidabad to cast his vote.

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, he expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and the peaceful atmosphere at the centre.

"Everything is good. May everything go well. There is no problem at all. Voting is going on smoothly. I have cast my vote," he said.

#WATCH | Surinder Singh says, "Everything is good. May everything go well. There is no problem at all. Voting is going on smoothly. I have cast my vote." https://t.co/nNdxZDkwh7 pic.twitter.com/CmND6eURJn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

The elections in West Bengal are being held for all 294 Assembly constituencies, with a total of 1,478 candidates contesting. According to the Election Commission of India, the polling is being conducted in two phases, covering 152 and 142 seats, respectively. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking a fourth consecutive term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to improve on its previous tally of 77 seats and stake a claim to form the government.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan's First Post After Tamil Nadu Vote Has A Vijay Link You Cannot Ignore