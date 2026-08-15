"Fake News. Period": Lalit Modi Shuts Down <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Entry Rumours, Issues Legal Notice

IPL founder and renowned businessman Lalit Modi has firmly denied reports claiming that he will participate in Bigg Boss 20. The former IPL chairman issued a legal notice on Thursday, dismissing the speculation as "fake news" and stating that he has neither been approached for the reality show nor has any intention of joining it.

Details

Sharing the legal notice on social media, Lalit Modi criticised the spread of unverified reports and urged media organisations to fact-check before publishing such claims.

He wrote, "FAKE NEWS. PERIOD. I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20. I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20. And I have NO intention of doing so. Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become 'news' without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned. My lawyers have issued the attached notice. Perhaps next time, verify before you publish."

The notice stated, "Notice is hereby given, under instructions from and on behalf of our client, Mr Lalit Kumar Modi ('our Client'), to the public in general and to members of the press, media and film trade in particular, that certain reports have been published and circulated in print, electronic and social media to the effect that our Client has been approached for, or is being considered as a participant in, the television programme titled 'Bigg Boss 20' (the 'said Programme')."

The notice further clarified that the reports were untrue.

"Our Client hereby clarifies that the said reports are false, baseless and mischievous. Our Client has not been approached by the producers, broadcasters, channel or any representative of the said Programme. No person has been authorised to represent our Client or act on his behalf in respect thereof, and our Client has not consented to, and has no intention of, participating in or being associated with the said Programme in any manner whatsoever."

The legal notice also objected to the unauthorised use of Modi's name and image in connection with the programme.

"The said reports have been published without any verification from our Client and without any authority whatsoever. The name, image, photograph, likeness, voice and other attributes of personality of our Client vest exclusively in him, and no person is entitled to use the same, or to suggest, imply or represent any association or engagement between our Client and the said Programme."

The notice urged media organisations and digital platforms to retract or remove such reports.

"The press, media houses, digital platforms and members of the public at large are requested to take note of this clarification, refrain from publishing, circulating, repeating or reproducing any such reports, and recall, withdraw or take down any such content already published. Any person dealing with any party claiming to act for or on behalf of our Client in respect of the said Programme shall do so entirely at his, her or its own risk and cost."

It concluded by stating that all legal rights and remedies available to Modi remain reserved.

About Bigg Boss 20

The clarification comes weeks before the launch of Bigg Boss 20, one of Indian television's most popular reality shows. The makers have announced that Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The first promo featured Salman Khan making a grand entry on horseback.



Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Teases A Special 'Vardaan' For Housemates In New Promo