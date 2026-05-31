Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Shows Off Her Pink Hair: “Someone Got Into My Wig Closet”

Kylie Jenner had an interesting update to share with her fans over the weekend, and no, it did not involve Timothée Chalamet.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder dropped an adorable photo on Instagram of her daughter Stormi sitting on her bed wearing a baby pink wig. The 8-year-old was sorting through her Pokémon cards.

“Someone got into my wig closet,” Jenner captioned the shot.



Jenner shares Stormi and a son, Aire, 4, with rapper Travis Scott.



The 28-year-old recently reflected on parenthood and how she broke the news of her pregnancy to her family.



Last month, during an appearance on the Therapuss podcast, Kylie Jenner revealed she was “freaking out” while trying to tell her parents about her pregnancy.



Despite feeling scared, the entrepreneur knew she wanted to have a child.

“But there was something just inside of me that knew I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself. What do I really want? What can I handle? And even if I have to do this alone, or however, this is the choice I'm going to make,” Kylie Jenner said.



Jenner added that when she did eventually make the announcement, “no one was angry at me”. However, she added that it was a “crazy time.”



Kylie Jenner's Relationship With Timothée Chalamet



The Kardashians star spent Mother's Day with Chalamet, her sister Khloe revealed recently.



On the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Kardashian said that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner celebrated Mother's Day at her house. The Oscar-nominee's mother was also present.



Jenner and Chalamet were first linked together in 2023. The couple have recently made a number of public appearances, including at NBA games.



Jenner dropped a flirty comment for her boyfriend last month. The entrepreneur wrote “daddy” under a Page Six TikTok clip of Chalamet's arrival at Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, as per People.



The 30-year-old actor also thanked Jenner at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards during his Best Actor acceptance speech.



Chalamet was earlier included in an important Kardashian-Jenner Christmas tradition. Last year, Kris Jenner put the Dune star's name on the family gingerbread house.