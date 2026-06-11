Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Flaunt Matching Looks At NBA Finals

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet turned heads as they arrived hand in hand at NBA Finals on June 10. The couple was spotted sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals.

As excitement filled the arena, Chalamet and Jenner garnered attention with their coordinated outfits, from their favourite brand, Chrome Hearts. The pair wore similar denim looks while cheering for Knicks. The game attracted several well known names, including Taylor Swift and members of the Haim family, but Kylie and Timothee's similar style became one of the highlights off the court.

For the occasion, Timothee Chalamet, a longtime Knicks supporter, wore a denim jacket and jeans featuring the brand's signature cross designs, while Jenner complemented him with a similar denim look paired with a white top and metallic heels.

Laurie Lynn Stark, the president and co-owner of Chrome Hearts, told Vogue that the brand, Chrome Hearts, sees Timothee Chalamet as an inspiration and considers him one of its “muse.”

She said, “Timothee is like a muse. He comes in, he works closely with us on looks, he does his fittings. He's an amazing person to work with; he knows exactly what he wants but is also so willing to engage with us and work collaboratively. It's my son [designer Kristian Jack Stark] that has a special relationship with him, and that's just grown as we've kept dressing him.”

“At Chrome Hearts, we don't pick brand ambassadors. We like people to be involved, and we're naturally forging these relationships. I love how he's incorporated his wardrobe with hers. And he really thinks about how he puts a look together: the boots, the socks, he'll pick a ring, all of it.”

While Timothee Chalamet has regularly attended New York Knicks games throughout the season, Kylie Jenner didn't appear until now because of work commitments.