Yuvika Chaudhary, Straight Up On Divorce Rumours With Prince Narula: "This Is A New Journey For Both Of Us"

Divorce rumours surrounding Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been circulating on the internet for the past few months. However, the actress has finally addressed the speculations and put them to rest.

Yuvika explained that the rumours "affected" Prince, but she chose not to respond, as she didn't feel the need to clarify anything. She set the record straight, revealing that she was staying at her mother's house due to ongoing construction work at her own home.

In an interview with ETimes, Yuvika shared, "This (parenthood) is a new journey for both of us. I didn't react to rumours back then. Prince is very emotional and the rumours affected him, but sometimes I feel there is no need to clarify things. At one point, when I said Prince was busy, I meant he was busy with work. Then people started saying that I was living at my mother's house, but that was because there was construction work going on in my house. I didn't feel the need to explain things to people."

Speaking further about her relationship with Prince, Yuvika explained that every phase of their journey has been different - from being friends to dating, getting married, and now becoming parents. She mentioned that they've had both fun and tough times, adding that their journey together has only made their bond stronger.

Rumours about trouble in their marriage began circulating after netizens noticed Yuvika's absence during Prince's birthday celebration in November.

Prince Narula celebrated his 34th birthday on November 24, and while he was seen posing with their daughter, Yuvika was not in any of the pictures. Later, one of Prince's comments also went viral, which sparked concern among fans.

In an earlier interview with Free Press Journal, Prince shared that he was busy with a shoot in Pune when he got the call about Yuvika's delivery. He rushed to the hospital, mentioning that his parents were also upset because they were informed about the situation at the last minute. "I didn't even know that the baby was coming. I found out from someone else. It was quite a surprise for me," he said.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who first met on Bigg Boss season 9 in 2015, married on October 12, 2018. After six years together, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Ekleen, on October 19, 2024.