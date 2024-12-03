Prince Narula Slams Wife Yuvika Chaudhary For Not Informing About Baby's Delivery Date: "Vlogs <i>Mein Jhooth</i>"

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary found themselves amidst controversy after Prince accused his wife of keeping him unaware of their daughter's delivery date. Prince had announced the arrival of their baby girl in October this year. Earlier, Prince shared a YouTube vlog where he criticised Yuvika and her family for not informing him about the delivery. In response, Yuvika uploaded a vlog, stating that she would not discuss their relationship in public. After Yuvika's vlog, Prince retaliated by posting a cryptic note on his Instagram Stories.

Without naming his wife, the TV personality indirectly took a dig at her and accused her of fabricating lies in their vlogs to appear innocent. Prince Narula wrote, “Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate hai. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai. [Some people lie in vlogs and appear honest, while others stay silent and are considered wrong. In today's times, vlogs matter more than relationships.],” as per a News18 report.

According to the same report, Prince Narula re-shared a post by motivational speaker Jaya Kishori. The post emphasized staying silent for mental peace, even when not at fault. "So true," read Prince's side note.

For context, the tension between Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary reportedly began after the birth of their daughter. Yuvika stayed with her mother for the 45 days post-delivery tradition. This decision triggered online trolling against Prince for his absence during the birth. Addressing the situation in a vlog, Prince explained that Yuvika had not informed him about the delivery date.

Prince Narula shared, “Pehle jab baby hona tha toh mujhe pata hi nahi tha, mai Pune mein shoot le raha tha. Suddenly mujhe pata chal kisi se aaj delivery hai. Mere liye surprise rakha hua tha, mujhe laga pata nahi kaisa surprise hai. Thoda ajeeb sa lag raha tha, mai bhag kar aaya. Yaha aaya toh parents ko call kiya, vo bhi gussa ho gaye the. [When the baby was about to be born, I had no idea. I was shooting in Pune when I suddenly heard from someone that the delivery was today. It was supposed to be a surprise for me, but I found it strange. I rushed back, called my parents, and they were upset too.]”

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got married in October 2018. Their love story began during their stint on Bigg Boss 9, where Prince emerged as the winner. The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year and hosted a baby shower in August.