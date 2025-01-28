<i>Roadies XX</i>: Prince Narula Loses His Cool As Elvish Yadav And Rhea Chakraborty Team Up Against Him

The latest episode of Roadies XX was all about rising tensions among the gang leaders — Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav, and Rhea Chakraborty. In a task, the trio were each given 10,000 roadiums to bet on contestants and two crosses to block rival bids.

It all started when Elvish Yadav, who had shared a close bond with Prince Narula, teamed up with Rhea Chakraborty for bidding.

This unexpected alliance didn't sink well with Prince Narula. He went on to confront Elvish Yadav, reported Times Of India.

“Muh pe bhai mat bola kar. Pehle bhaichara ki baatein karta hai, phir peeche se khelta hai. [Do not call me brother. First, you talk about brotherhood, and then you play behind the back.],” Prince Narula was quoted as saying.

Elvish Yadav, known for his sharp comebacks, kept his cool but stood firm in supporting Rhea Chakraborty. This unexpected partnership between Elvish and Rhea added a whole new level of strategy to the bidding game.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty defended their decision, arguing that it was just part of the game, which only added fuel to Prince Narula's frustration.

In addition to Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav, and Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia also serves as a gang leader on Roadies XX. The OG Roadies leader, Rannvijay Singha, has returned to the show as the host.

Earlier, a heated conversation unfolded between Neha Dhupia and Elvish Yadav, as reported by Pinkvilla. The drama began when Neha mocked Elvish.

She said, “Tu Prince (Narula) ko bohot achi tarah follow karta hai. [You follow Prince Narula nicely.]” This left Elvish shocked and defensive. He asked, “Kaise follow karta hu? [How do I follow?]”

Neha Dhupia elaborated, “Achi tarah follow karta hai tu Prince (Narula) ko. Tu saari uski instructions leta hai. [You follow him nicely and take all his instructions.] You are a good student.”

Premiered on January 11, Roadies XX airs on MTV. The show is also available for streaming on JioCinema.