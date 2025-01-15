Honey Singh Calls Himself "Mental Patient", Discusses His Bipolar Disorder With Rhea Chakraborty

Rapper-singer Honey Singh recently came on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2, the promo of which was shared by the actress on her social media. In the promo, the rapper discusses his bipolar disorder and even calls himself a "kharab (bad) case".

Honey tells Rhea, "Main itne in-depth gaya hua itna kharab case hoon bi-polar disorder ka. Ek mental patient hoon main aaj bhi (I've gone to such depths of the disorder, I am still a mental patient.)

Honey also throws more light on his six-year struggle with the condition. He says, "Out of these six years, for 3 years, I believed that I am dead."

Empathising with the rapper, Rhea states that she understands the disorder closely. She also reveals feeling both happy and sad at the same time having watched Honey's Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous.

The actress says, "Thank you for surviving," to which Honey compares them both with the greatest conquerors of history. "Akbar The Great is meeting Alexander The Great. Two fighters are meeting," Honey says. This not only makes Rhea smile, but they share a high-five too.

Rhea shared the promo with the caption, "It's okay to not be okay. 17th January, 2025. I love, You love, We all love @yoyohoneysingh (red heart emoji). Resonated with every word you said. Salute to your fight."

Check out the video here:

In 2020, Rhea Chakraborty's ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist Susan Walker spoke in an interview, where she opened up on the actor's bipolar disorder.

"Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness that can be crippling for an individual during an episode," she said.

Honey Singh is set to start his Millionaire India Tour, where he will be performing four-hour concerts in 10 cities across the country. The tour will begin in Mumbai on February 22 and end in Kolkata on April 5.

