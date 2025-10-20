Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Throw A Pink-Themed Party For Daughter Ekleen's First Birthday: "Love You My Baby"

Star couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated their daughter, Ekleen's first birthday, once again giving rest to rumours about trouble in their marriage.

In a joint post, the couple shared a string of pictures from Ekleen's birthday celebrations, showing heartwarming moments between the family. Prince and Yuvika could be seen joyfully playing and posing with their daughter, looking adorable as they marked her special day.

In his caption, Prince poured out his heart, showering his daughter love and affection. Stating that he wishes to raise Ekleen like a "good human being" and a "fighter", Prince also spoke how they love to hear their daughter's small talks.

"Happy birthday my baby doll @ekleennarula_ I love u so much my baby . You have changed my life with your beautiful smile, papa apke liye sab karege aap ko sab se accha insaan banane ke kosish karega taaki aap sab ko respect do aur full roadie banegi meri beti fighter banegi mama ke jaan aur papa ka life. Best time hota hai jab aap mummy aur papa bolte ho sab ruk jaata hai I love you my baby," he wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, Yuvika and Prince kept their daughter's face hidden with an emoji; however, the joy on their faces reflect the family's feelings of happiness and strength.

They organised a pink-themed party birthday for Ekleen, with the venue decoration with different shades of pink balloons. The little one was also dressed in an adorable white and pink outfit with cute wings and a headband.

Yuvika and Prince, whose love story began on Bigg Boss 9, got married on October 12, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ekleen in 2024.

