Ravi Mohan Begins Sabarimala Fast Days After Breaking Down At Press Meet Amid Divorce Battle

Actor Ravi Mohan, who recently announced that he would step away from acting until his divorce proceedings were completed, has now donned the sacred maala and begun a period of fasting as part of his preparations for a pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

During Ayyappa Deeksha, devotees usually wear simple and modest clothes, most commonly in black, blue, or saffron, along with the sacred Ayyappa mala. Ravi Mohan was seen dressed in blue as part of the observance.

The deeksha, which generally lasts between 41 and 48 days, is a period of spiritual discipline and preparation. During this time, devotees wear only simple clothing in prescribed colours, often walk barefoot as a sign of humility and devotion, follow a strict vegetarian diet, avoid alcohol and other worldly indulgences, and maintain a disciplined routine focused on prayer and meditation.

Ravi Mohan Steps Away From Acting

After singer and spiritual therapist Keneeshaa announced a breakup with Ravi Mohan, mentioning that she had left the city and her career allegedly due to cyberbullying, actor-producer Ravi Mohan hosted a press conference and lashed out at what he called "cyberbullying pricks".

"Enough is enough. I refrained from opening up all these days. Now, the time has come. People think Ravi Mohan aka Jayam Ravi is a soft person. I have been that way, but not anymore," he said while speaking to the media.

Quoting a Tamil proverb, Ravi said, "Saadhu Miranda Kaadu Kolladhu" (it is hard to bear the anger of a soft-natured person).

He added, "There are people trying to test my patience. My message to them is, this is my office. Face me if you can."

The actor then broke down in tears as he announced, "Until my divorce comes through, I will not act."

Speaking about the struggles he faced in his marriage, Ravi Mohan made a shocking revelation about self-harm during his press conference. Without naming anyone directly, Ravi also spoke about not being able to meet his children. "They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment," he said.

"But now I cannot focus on being creative. People, in the name of feminism, are taking undue advantage. I have done films on feminism. And I have been raised well by my parents," he added.

Aarti and Ravi Mohan married in 2009. The estranged couple dated for several years before getting married in a grand ceremony. They share two sons.

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