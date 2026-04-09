'Ranbir Kapoor In <i>Ramayana</i> Is Missing The Innocence Of Ram,' Says OG TV Lakshman Sunil Lahri

Actor Sunil Lahri, known for his portrayal of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV serial Ramayan, says he hopes that Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana turns out to be a landmark film and presents the mythological epic in the most appropriate manner.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame, the movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The recent teaser of the film sparked a debate, with some praising the scale while many criticising the special effects.

“I liked and disliked certain things in the teaser. I can only wish and hope that they will make a landmark film for our country, present our culture properly, and evoke the right emotions among the world audience through Ramyana," Lahri told PTI.

He said that while Kapoor is a “sensible and sensitive” actor, he feels the “innocence” of Lord Ram seems to be missing in his performance.

“Ranbir is no doubt a very good actor. I really like his body of work, and he will definitely perform very well. But will the audience accept him as Ram or not is the question."

“The scene where Ranbir steps out in the light, the innocence that the first appearance should have had, was not there. I didn't like that; I felt it was a little harsh; the innocence was missing,” he said.

Lahri said that while the teaser's visuals resemble a “beautiful painting," it may feel hollow if it lacks emotional depth.

“If there is no emotion, then the painting is not good. The look of Ranbir was good, the music was also good, the effects created were good... overall, the effects were good."

"I hope they don't do blunders. If they think they want to show themselves differently and do something where people will say, 'Wow,' then they should understand that the wow factor (referring to visuals) doesn't work here; it works in science fiction films.” The veteran actor also expressed disappointment about the depiction of demons in the new film, which is set to release during Diwali 2026.

Lahri added that the demons in the teaser looked like they were out of a Hollywood sci-fi movie.

“What we made was very basic. Although the effects were not that strong, it was close to reality. Look at the costumes; the crowns were made of solid brass. They were heavy,” he said, recalling the gruelling working conditions on the sets of Ramayan.

“There was no AC, there was no vanity; it used to feel like you are working in 200-degree temperature because the costumes and the accessories were so heavy,” Lahri added.

Ramayana is a two-part live-action saga set 5,000 years ago and rooted in one of Indian mythology's most enduring epics.

It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.



Also Read: Amid Ramayana Teaser Criticism, Namit Malhotra Says "We're Listening Closely, Working Diligently"

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