Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Tweet After Samay Raina's Episode, Internet Wonders Why

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) that quickly caught the attention of social media users. The actor wrote, "T 5705 - Kaha tha na !! (Didn't i say so?)."

Soon after, several users began linking the post to comedian Samay Raina's latest stand-up special, Still Alive, in which he spoke about his controversial show India's Got Latent.

T 5705 - कहा था न !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2026

Many took to the comments section, asking whether Amitabh had watched Samay's episode and if the post was indirectly referencing it.

What Did Samay Raina Say About Big B?

During the 1-hour 21-minute special, Samay also spoke about his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he participated as a guest contestant along with Tanmay Bhat.

He revealed that he consciously avoided making a controversial joke in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

"Jaise main gaya tha KBC. Mere dimag mein nahi aaya tha ki sir aapne itna polio ka ad kiya fir bhi aapne bete ko paon mein kyun nahi khada kar paye aap sir."

He added, "Ye nahi kiya na maine wahan pe. Wahan maine bola ki meri dadi aapki bohot badi fan hai. Dadi meri marr gayi 7 saal pehle."

Reflecting on the nature of online content, he said, "It was all a game. You are not honest on the Indian Internet. You can not be yourself. You play the game, you play the room."

Reached Out To KBC Team During Latent Row

Samay further revealed that he had reached out to a senior member associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati during the controversy, seeking guidance.

"Usne bola joke bhejo. I was like, 'Ye joke inko bhej diya toh Amitabh Bachchan ka hi call aa jaayega.'"

He also spoke about how Amitabh might have reacted upon seeing his name in the news, saying he initially may not have realised the context of the controversy.

Samay Raina Opens Up About Controversy

In his YouTube special, Samay Raina addressed the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, which erupted after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a remark on the show in 2025.

The episode led to widespread backlash, FIRs, and eventually the show being shut down.

In the special, Samay reflected on the incident, the criticism he faced, and its impact on his career and mental health. He described the episode as a defining moment in his journey.

"This whole incident was the most insane and probably the most important one. I am so glad it happened," he said.

Comedian Announces Show's Return

Despite the backlash, Samay confirmed that India's Got Latent will return. He said the show could not have ended on a bigger note.

"Let me rephrase - isse high point pe mere show ka season 1 end ho sakta tha."

He added, "Show toh main launga bhai kyunki maza aata tha woh show karne mein. Ab main jab tak hoon iss duniya mein bas maze karne hain. (I will definitely bring the show back, brother, because I enjoyed doing that show. As long as I'm alive in this world, I just want to have fun.) I will do a wild, wild show."

Samay also mentioned that he plans to make changes to the format, including removing audience phones during recordings.

Also Read| Full Episode: Why Samay Raina Got In Trouble For India's Got Latent