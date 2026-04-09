On Jaya Bachchan's 78th Birthday, Husband Amitabh Marks A 'Quiet Day With Quiet Thoughts'

On Jaya Bachchan's 78th birthday on April 9, Amitabh Bachchan penned a note on his blog, expressing his gratitude for the wishes she received. He also described the day as a "quiet day with quiet thoughts."

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Amitabh began his blog with, "Greetings..To all that send wishes for Jaya on her birthday, my gratitude from her too replying to all shall not be possible, but do take this as a personal, response..."

He then wrote, "A quiet day and quiet thoughts...sometimes they have more value than a more descriptive one.to all then a day of happy thoughts and love." Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan On His First Meeting With Jaya Bachchan

Recently, during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Amitabh recalled his first meeting with Jaya Bachchan. During the show, a woman from the audience asked Big B about his love story with Jaya.

She said, "It is heard that your love story with Jaya ji began on the sets of Zanjeer, and soon after, you two got married. Is it true?"

To this, Amitabh Bachchan smiled and replied playfully, "This is a parivarik (family) show and let it be like that. But since you asked, let me clear the air - you are absolutely wrong."

Answering the question further, the Bollywood megastar shared an interesting anecdote.

Big B said, "Jaya and I were cast for Guddi. I had also shot for 10-12 days. But Hrishikesh da thought I would not be a good choice since my film Anand was releasing, and I might not suit the role. Hence, they got Dharmendra. But Jaya and I met there first - and what happened next, I am not going to say."

Guddi, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, was released in 1971.



Also Read: When Rekha Was Upset With 'Didibai' Jaya Bachchan For Not Inviting Her To The Wedding With Amitabh Bachchan