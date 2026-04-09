When Jaya Bachchan Invited Rekha To Her Home And Said, "<i>Amitabh Mera Hai Aur Mera Hi Rahega</i>"

Jaya Bachchan turned a year older today (April 9). The dynamic between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha has been widely discussed.

What's Happening

In an earlier interview, veteran writer and film historian Hanif Zaveri shared a key anecdote.

Speaking on the Meri Saheli podcast, Zaveri recalled an incident that reportedly took place when rumours about Amitabh's alleged relationship with Rekha were gaining traction.

According to him, Jaya Bachchan invited Rekha over for lunch at her home while Amitabh was away shooting.

What appeared to be a cordial meeting is said to have taken a serious turn by the end.

What Did Jaya Bachchan Say To Rekha?

Zaveri shared that during the meeting, Jaya made her stance clear in a composed yet firm manner.

Looking directly at Rekha, she said, "Dekho, Amitabh mera tha, mera hai, aur mera hi rahega. [Look, Amitabh was mine, is mine, and will always be mine]."

As per Zaveri, this moment proved to be a turning point, after which Rekha is believed to have distanced herself from Amitabh, both personally and professionally.

How Amitabh And Jaya's Bond Strengthened

Zaveri also spoke about Amitabh and Jaya's relationship, which began during the filming of Ek Nazar. He highlighted that a major shift occurred during a difficult phase in Amitabh's life.

"After Amitabh Bachchan's accident on the set of Coolie, Jaya Bachchan played a very important role, staying by his side at the hospital 24/7, taking care of him, meeting with the doctors... When Amitabh saw all this, certain things naturally began to shift, and he started drifting away from Rekha," Zaveri recalled.

A Look At Their Personal Lives

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married in 1973 and have two children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Rekha later married Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal in March 1990. The marriage lasted only seven months. Mukesh died by suicide. Rekha has not remarried since.

Also Read: On Jaya Bachchan's 78th Birthday, Husband Amitabh Marks A 'Quiet Day With Quiet Thoughts'