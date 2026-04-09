Sandeep Reddy Vanga Calls Out Industry For 'Mocking' <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Has This Message For Aditya Dhar And Ranveer Singh

Amid the storm unleashed by Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, praises have been pouring in from industry colleagues. However, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X to call out the 'industry' who mocked Dhurandhar.

His Post

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don't get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to mock. Don't know when truth started getting labelled as propaganda...... strange times."

He continued, "COMING TO THE POINT..... I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial - yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega... Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega.... poora khet jalana padega. Watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge last night.... Outstanding film."

Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don't get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock.

Don't know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times.… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 9, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection So Far

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which continues to dominate the box office, witnessed a slight dip in collections on Wednesday. On April 8, the film earned under Rs 10 crore. With this, its total gross collection now stands at Rs 1,246.67 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 7.90 crore net on Day 21 across 13,093 shows. The film's total domestic net collection has now reached Rs 1,041.27 crore.

On the same day, the film collected Rs 3.00 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 407.00 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection of the film has climbed to Rs 1,653.67 crore.

The film is now moving closer to beating the domestic collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. To claim the title of India's highest-earning film, Dhurandhar 2 needs to earn Rs 192.83 crore more in the coming days, as Pushpa 2 currently stands at Rs 1,234.10 crore in domestic net collections.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest single-language earner. The sequel surpassed the lifetime collection of the original film within just 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, along with Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, reprises his role in this installment. Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 marked a shift from the first part by releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.