Vijay Hints At Divorce With Sankgeetha, Calls Out Opponents For Attacking 'Personal Life'

On Wednesday, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam leader Vijay held a major public meeting at KTC Nagar (Palayamkottai constituency) at Tirunelveli. Thousands of people gathered to give Vijay a rousing welcome and they could not contain their happiness when he said, "Greetings to the people of Tirunelveli who live in my heart."

The TVK leader largely stayed on script, focusing on governance, people-centric politics, and his party's expanding presence at the grass root level. He continued to attack the DMK vehemently and stated, "If the DMK had absolute power, they would have created obstacles to stop this programme."

Vijay then went on to talk about how the DMK and BJP were working together against him even though they appeared as two different parties.

He added that the "real Congress" stood with him on his political journey. Talking about Jana Nayagan, the Tamil actor-turned-politician stated, "They blocked my film, but it didn't affect me. They enforced the SOP to trip me up, but that failed too."

However, Vijay segued from the main political speech for a few minutes to talk about his divorce from his wife of 27 years, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Without addressing the issue directly or taking her name, Vijay spoke about how "family support" was important.

He indirectly hinted that TVK's political opponent, the DMK, was responsible for meddling in his personal life, saying, "They used the people around me. Now, after all these years, they've waited for election season to attack my personal life, but even that fell flat. Let me be clear, no force on earth can touch me or stop this movement."

This statement of his saw many posts by Vijay fans on social media who wrote that their idol was talking about Sankgeetha's divorce petition and her allegations.

The news of Vijay's divorce became public on February 27 when the divorce petition, which was filed on December 5, 2025 by his wife, was leaked to the media.