Jaya Bachchan Snaps At Paparazzi (Again): "<i>Munh Band Rakho</i>, Photo <i>Lo</i>"

Jaya Bachchan and the Mumbai paparazzi—a match surely not made in heaven.

On Thursday evening, Jaya Bachchan attended an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla fashion show in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, at the event. When she arrived at the venue, the paparazzi rushed towards her, jostling for a close-up picture. Perturbed by the noise, commotion, and chaos, Jaya Bachchan once again schooled the paparazzi. She gave them a stern look, saying, "Enough, move." Noticing this, Shweta stepped in and guided her forward.

In another viral video, she is seen scolding the shutterbugs, "Aap log photo lo, badtameezi mat karo. Chup raho, munh band rakho, photo lo. Upar se comments karte rahte ho" (You people take the pictures. Do not be ill-mannered. Keep quiet, shut your mouth, and click pictures. No need to keep making comments)."

This is not the first time Jaya Bachchan has had a tiff with the paparazzi. On many occasions, she has clearly shown her resentment when fans or shutterbugs get too close to her for a picture.

Earlier, Jaya Bachchan explained her equation with the paparazzi on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast. "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it; I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati hai?' (Don't you feel ashamed?)."

In an old viral video, when a paparazzo stumbled while clicking Jaya Bachchan's pictures, she told him, "Serves you right. I hope you double up and fall."

This year, during Durga Puja at the Mukerji's place, Kajol teamed up with the paparazzi to pull Jaya Bachchan's leg. Kajol, who is very close to Jaya Bachchan, made her stand alone for a solo picture. When the paparazzi gave her a roaring shout-out, Jaya Bachchan burst into laughter.

Kajol jokingly reminded her, "Thank You bolo (Say Thank You)."

On the big screen, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.