Why Aamir Khan Dodged The Idea Of Marriage For Third Time Before Marrying At 60, Explains Friend

Aamir Khan married girlfriend Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony on July 5 at his Pali Hill home. When asked last year about a possible third marriage, Aamir dodged the question and said he might not get married. Asked about his change of mind within a year, his close friend Amin Hajee told Rediff.com, "At that point, how could Aamir have answered that question? Maybe he hadn't even proposed to Gauri yet. Aamir is extremely sensitive to other people's feelings and would never make such an announcement without first speaking to the person involved."

"This is my personal opinion, but I think sometimes you wish for something without saying it out loud," he added.

Amin Hajee, who was present at Aamir's wedding, called Gauri a "mature and thoughtful" person.

He recalled Gauri telling him, "I have a son who needs my attention and love. I have to make sure I find the right balance in this new phase of my life."

Aamir Khan received a fatwa after marrying for the third time

Aamir Khan's third marriage drew social media scrutiny, and the actor reportedly received a fatwa.

Supporting his friend amid criticism, Amin said, "I've known Aamir for over 35 years, and have always admired his respect for the institution of marriage. Many people become cynical after a failed relationship, but not him. He has always treated marriage with dignity. People often joke about his personal life, but what they don't see is how honest and fair he has been. Every time he has moved on in life, he has done so responsibly. He has always ensured that his former family and children were looked after. Very few people acknowledge this."

He added, "People make jokes about him finding love again after many years, but 15 years is a long time. I have seen him go through heartbreak. I have seen him cry. Relationships are never as simple as outsiders imagine, and it's unfair to assume only one person is responsible when a marriage ends. The truth is that Aamir is completely devoted to his work. Everything he does, he does with honesty and passion. That level of commitment comes at a personal cost. Anyone living with a person so deeply immersed in their work can sometimes feel neglected."

Aamir Khan's previous marriages

Aamir Khan married childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are parents to a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental-health awareness.

The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. They divorced in 2021.

They continue to co-parent their son Azad, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.