Can <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Rewrite Vijay's Records? The Two Films Thalapathy Needs To Beat

Can Jana Nayagan become Vijay's biggest film ever? When the film hits theatres on July 23, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister won't just be bidding farewell to his acting career; he'll also be chasing the two biggest box-office blockbusters of his own career.

Billed as Vijay's 69th and final film as a lead actor, the H Vinoth directorial arrives with one question hanging over it: Can it surpass Leo's Rs 606 crore and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)'s Rs 458 crore worldwide, especially overseas, where the actor-turned-politician has quietly built one of Indian cinema's strongest fan bases?

The Numbers Vijay Is Chasing

The benchmark is clear.

Leo remains the biggest film of Vijay's career, grossing an estimated Rs 606 crore worldwide. It is followed by GOAT, which earned roughly Rs 458 crore globally.

The rest of his highest-grossing films underline the consistency of his box-office pull:

Varisu: Rs 299 crore

Bigil: Rs 296 crore

Mersal: Rs 253 crore

Sarkar: Rs 237 crore

Master: Rs 226 crore

Beast: Rs 219 crore

Theri: Rs 159 crore

Thuppakki: Rs 130 crore

One recent tally estimates Vijay's cumulative worldwide box office at nearly Rs 2,872 crore, averaging close to Rs 287 crore per film, a reflection of remarkable consistency rather than one-off blockbuster spikes.

The Overseas Engine

If domestic audiences made Vijay a superstar, overseas markets have transformed him into a genuine global box-office force.

His recent releases illustrate how international collections have become a major pillar of his business.

Bigil: Rs 94 crore overseas (Rs 296 crore worldwide)

Master: Rs 94 crore overseas (Rs 223 crore worldwide)

Beast: Rs 68 crore overseas (Rs 220 crore worldwide)

Varisu: Rs 89 crore overseas (Rs 298 crore worldwide)

Leo: Rs 204 crore overseas (Rs 606 crore worldwide)

GOAT is estimated to have added another Rs 165 crore internationally, performing strongly across North America, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

Taken together, Vijay's event films now routinely generate Rs 70-200 crore overseas alone, putting him among the strongest international draws in Indian cinema.

Why Jana Nayagan Already Looks Different

Vijay's successful debut in Tamil Nadu politics appears to be translating into ticket sales well before release.

Trade trackers estimate worldwide advance bookings at around Rs 35 crore, with more than Rs 25 crore coming from overseas markets and just under Rs 7 crore from India during the early booking phase.

Markets such as Malaysia and the United Kingdom, long regarded as Vijay strongholds, have reportedly witnessed record advance sales, with tens of thousands of tickets snapped up within hours.

Some reports peg global advance ticket sales at more than USD 4 million (over Rs 30 crore), including opening-day presales of roughly USD 3.3 million, placing Jana Nayagan among the biggest overseas advance bookings ever recorded for a Tamil film.

Can It Beat Leo And GOAT?

On paper, Jana Nayagan has several advantages.

It carries the emotional weight of being marketed as Vijay's final film as a lead actor. It is releasing simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi while enjoying exceptionally strong overseas pre-sales across established markets and newer territories. Competing films have also stepped aside, giving it a relatively clean run at the box office.

Yet overtaking Leo's Rs 606 crore or even GOAT's Rs 458 crore will require more than record advances.

The film will need a huge domestic opening, sustained occupancy beyond the first weekend, overseas collections that stay close to Leo-level momentum, and strong word of mouth that converts farewell curiosity into repeat viewings.

The advance bookings suggest Jana Nayagan has every chance of entering Vijay's all-time top tier. Whether it ultimately rewrites his own record books will only become clear after July 23.