UP To Tamil Nadu: Man Begins Cross-Country Foot March To Meet Vijay

A 24-year-old man from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh is undertaking a cross-country foot march to Tamil Nadu in the hope of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Thalapathy.

Carrying the national flag throughout his journey, Aman said his mission is inspired by his admiration for the Chief Minister's governance, development initiatives, and welfare programmes.

Aman began his padayatra from Aligarh on July 3 and reached Adilabad district in Telangana on Thursday after completing nearly two weeks on the road. He has planned to continue his journey through Hyderabad before entering Tamil Nadu, expecting to reach his destination within the next fortnight.

Speaking to local media after entering Telangana from Maharashtra during a brief halt in Adilabad, Aman said he wanted to personally congratulate Chief Minister Vijay for what he described as the state's developmental progress and people-centric governance. He also hoped to thank the Chief Minister for his contributions and discuss the importance of visionary leadership.

Aman added that he believes India would benefit from more leaders with a similar development-oriented approach and intends to encourage Vijay to play a larger role in national politics.

This is not Aman's first long-distance walk.

In 2025, he travelled on foot from Aligarh to Hyderabad to meet AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. According to Aman, completing that journey and meeting Owaisi motivated him to undertake another ambitious march.

The young traveller said his journey has been made easier by the generosity of people he has met along the way.

Residents in several towns and villages have offered him food, drinking water, and temporary shelter, while many others have stopped to encourage him and learn about his mission.