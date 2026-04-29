Sameera Reddy Exclusive: 'Women In India Don't Have The Luxury Of 8-Hour Work Shifts'

Sameera Reddy, a mother of two young children, is busy with the promotions of her new film Aakhri Sawal.

Sameera, who treats her Instafam to innovative fun videos on a regular basis, weighed in on the debate over 8-hour workdays—initiated by Deepika Padukone—in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

Understanding both parties' concerns, Sameera said it's a tough choice, and she can't take either side.

"Any workplace has a certain agenda. So we have to complete the work in a way so that people who have pumped money into the workplace will not struggle. At the same time, you have to keep in mind that a woman has certain restrictions when it comes to wanting time, especially with a new child. But that being said, it is a choice. The workplace should also allow one to exercise that choice. I do believe it's a kind of luxury in this country because it's still not mandatory or given. So, I feel it's a luxury for women to ask for right now. It's not the easiest. You have to balance both. It's hard," Sameera tells NDTV.

"I didn't work for a while when I gave birth to my children. It was my choice. So, I can't take either side. I understand both sides," Sameera sums up.

Deepika Padukone exited two high-profile projects—Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel—last year over the work-hour demand. Deepika welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with Ranveer Singh in 2024. She is expecting her second child this year.

Asked if Sameera Reddy would ask for definite hours from a production as a mother of two young children, the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actress tells us, "I take up work in a way where I can devote time to my children. Every mom goes through this as it's a hard choice. But to be honest, when I was asked by the Aakhri Sawal makers to do a bit more, I did because I could. Because I know where the producer is coming from. Somewhere, someday, you have to adjust. It's not every day they ask for it."

Calling out the biased culture in the industry, Deepika told CNBC TV18 last year, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars—male superstars—in the Indian film industry have been working 8-hour days for years, and it's never made headlines!"

Deepika added, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working 8-hour days for years. A lot of them only work 8 hours from Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

Sameera Reddy has been married to Akshai Varde since 2014. She welcomed her first child, Hans, in 2015. Their daughter, Nyra, was born in 2019.